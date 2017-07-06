ESS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN – Lawrence Papillon, Dr, Krop

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
Each week, Charles Fishbein from Elite Scouting Services (ESS), will bring you a South Florida football prospect – with a recruiting breakdown and video.
In addition, ESS will bring you a statewide Top 100 Pre-Season list that will be part of our Kickoff 2017 Recruiting coverage.
PROSPECT: Lawrence Papillon
POSITION: RB
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 185
SCHOOL: Miami Dr. Krop
SOCIAL MEDIA: @BeGreat_Pop (Twitter)
HEAD COACH: Mike Farley
ESS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN: Over the years South Florida has always had prospects come out of nowhere to take the spotlight. Before Papillon it was Davonta Freeman who burst on the recruiting scene his senior season. This spring and into the fall one name you will hear more about is Lawrence Papillon. The talented running back gives you a player with speed and quickness. He also has the type of vision you see in elite backs. He does a great job of putting his foot in the ground and making quick cuts. His ability to make defenders miss in the open field will also make him a priority for some college coaches.
PAPILLON ON VERGE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K51ozs4Icc0