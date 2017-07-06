Device Thought To Be WWII-Era Bomb Is Actually Time Capsule

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Workers in New York City dug up what they first thought was an unexploded World War II-era bomb but it turned out to be something else – a time capsule from a nightclub that helped launch Madonna’s career.

Police found the device Wednesday in the Flatiron section of Manhattan and determined quickly that it was not dangerous. It turns out the capsule was buried in 1985 by clubgoers and bartenders from the club Danceteria. Former owner John Argento told the Daily News of New York he bought it for $200 at an Army Navy store on Canal Street.

“It was just an excuse to do a party,” Argento said. “We forgot about it and went on to the next party.”

Madonna danced through Danceteria in the movie “Desperately Seeking Susan,” and she performed there in real life, as did Billy Idol, Duran Duran and many other ’80s icons. The club closed in 1986.

“The city was exciting then — it was innovation, music, art, fashion because kids could still afford to come to New York City and get an apartment for $100 and the drinks were $2,” Argento told TV station WCBS.

Argento, who now runs two clubs in New Jersey, said he can hardly remember what was inside the Danceteria capsule.

“I was hoping the contents survived and I want to get them back because a lot of people ask about it,” Argento said.

The police said Argento may be able to pick up the contents of the capsule once they’ve been thoroughly searched.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)