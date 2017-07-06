Police: Barricaded Man Threatening To Kill Miami Beach Officers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A barricaded man is threatening to kill officers who responded to a domestic battery call Thursday night.
Officers were called out to a residence in the 1800 block of Meridian Avenue at around 9: 30 p.m.
Upon our arrival, police came in contact with the victim in the hallway.
Police said he male suspect refused to exit. The man then stated he would shoot any officers who entered.
SWAT and hostage negotiators are on scene.
