Winderman: “I Think The Heat Bring James Johnson And Dion Waiters Back”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
Sun-Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Gordon Hayward’s decision to sign with Boston and what it means for the Heat. They also talk about Dion Waiters and James Johnson’s future with the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo’s performance thus far in the Summer League.
On Hayward’s decision to sign with the Celtics:
“Gordon made up his mind probably when he was done with his meeting with the Jazz on Monday. He knew what he was going to do. Everyone nowadays is looking for the graceful exit. It was more a matter of how he wanted to present himself.”
“You can only sell what you can sell. The Celtics simply had better real estate to offer.”
On the Heat’s next move:
“I think the Heat bring James Johnson and Dion Waiters back.”
On rookie Bam Adebayo in the NBA Summer League so far:
“He does more on the floor than I thought. I see him as a guy who can be out on the wing. He is fantastic against summer league competition, but so was Earl Barron.”
Listen to the full interview by clicking the player above.