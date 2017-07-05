WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Maduro Supporters, Opposition Lawmakers Clash Outside Venezuela’s National Assembly

July 5, 2017 5:15 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuela was supposed to be celebrating its independence from Spain on Wednesday. Instead pro- and anti-government are combating each other on the streets of Caracas.

Clashes erupted outside Venezuela’s National Assembly between supporters of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition lawmakers.

The Independence Day clashes are the latest outbreak of violence in a country struggling with a deepening economic crisis and sometimes bloody street protests demanding a change of government.

Freddy Guevara, the National Assembly vice president and opposition leader, told CNN Espanol that lawmakers Armando Armas and Americo de Grazia were injured in the confrontation with Maduro loyalists.

Employees of the National Assembly and members of the press run as Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro storm the building in Caracas on July 5, 2017 as opposition deputies hold a special session on Independence Day. (Photo credit: Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

“Five were injured and transported, plus six employees of the National Assembly,” lawmaker Juan Gauido said.

Gauido spoke to reporters as explosions went off in the background and smoke enveloped the area.

“What you just heard are explosions, but we’re still here firm and we’ll continue to be firm to defend the morale of the people who will not give up,” he said.

CNN reported opposition lawmakers were physically pushed around last week at the National Assembly by the National Guard, which is controlled by Maduro.

Venezuela’s civil unrest and a humanitarian crisis in the wake of President Maduro’s austerity program has left it on the brink of collapse and lacking 80 percent of basic medical supplies.

Meanwhile, across the border in Cucuta, tens of thousands of Venezuelans are crossing a bridge desperate for medicine and food.

