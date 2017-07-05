U.S., World Consider Response To N Korea Missile Test

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A day after North Korea successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistical missile, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that test represents “a new escalation of the threat” to the United States and its allies, and vowed to take stronger measures.

On Wednesday, world leaders will gather to help figure out what, exactly, those measures should be. The U-N Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch.

US officials have confirmed it was, in fact, the nation’s first successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Analysts say had it been launched at a standard trajectory it would have traveled over 4-thousand miles, far enough to reach Alaska.

“It’s not much further than that for the 10,000 miles or so for it to reach New York or Washington, D.C.,” said Matthew Kroenig with the Georgetown Department of Government & School of Foreign Service.

U.S. and South Korean soldiers fired missiles into South Korean waters on Tuesday in what the Army called a demonstration of U.S.-South Korean solidarity.

Bill Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the UN who once helped negotiate with the North Koreans, is among those who says military action is not an option.

“Kim Jong-Un is basically saying to President Trump, “Come at me.” He’s being provocative, he’s trying to put President Trump in a box,” said Richardson.

China issued a joint statement with Russia that calls for a halt to missile tests in exchange for the U.S. and South Korea suspending their large-scale military exercises.

North Korea is likely to be a topic of conversation when President Trump meets this week with the leaders of China and Russia, among others, during the G20 meeting in Germany.