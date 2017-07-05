Tropical Depression 4 Forms In Atlantic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic, but it’s not expected to become a tropical storm.
At 11 p.m., the center of TD #4 was about 1545 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
The system was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph, and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days.
TD #4 has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph with some higher gusts.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is not currently expected to become a tropical storm.
There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.
