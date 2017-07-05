WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Secret Service Questioned Griffin Over An Hour After Trump Shoot

July 5, 2017 5:17 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — New reports claim that Kathy Griffin was questioned by the Secret Service for over an hour after her provocative photo shoot showing her holding President Donald Trump’s decapitated head, according to Splash News.

Griffin may have apologized for the photo but that didn’t stop the Secret Service.

According to a new report, the comedian was questioned by them for over an hour and an investigation into the actions is still ongoing.

Her lawyer told reporters that Griffin fully intends to cooperate with the probe, but he feels it’s unnecessary because she basically just exercised her first amendment rights to tell a joke.

As the new report claims, the Secret Service didn’t find it funny. They had a sit down with her to get to the bottom of things.

It is unclear where the reported meeting took place. It’s also unclear what is going to happen next.

Griffin has yet to confirm or deny the story.

