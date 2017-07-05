NPR’s Declaration of Independence Tweet Storm Confuses Trump Supporters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — National Public Radio marked the Fourth of July by tweeting the entire Declaration of Independence, although some Twitter users didn’t recognize what they were reading.

The broadcaster tweeted out the words of the declaration line-by-line Tuesday.

Some of the founders’ criticisms of King George III were met with angry responses from supporters of President Donald Trump, who seemed to believe the tweets were a reference to the current president.

A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people. — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

Some, who initially replied to NPR in anger, also later owned up to their confusion.

This guy owned his mistake and said he wouldn't delete it. Much respect to him. pic.twitter.com/ME9KprQ0dj — Bethe Change (@1461daysofhope) July 5, 2017

Though, a tweet storm of such epic proportions is uncommon among a community that typically communicates complete thoughts at 140 characters a time.

I Tweeted a VERY dumb comment. But ask yourselves; if read to the average American, would they know that you were reading the DOI? I do now. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017

Others were under the impression NPR was trying to provoke Trump with the tweets.

NPR broadcast its annual reading of the declaration for the 29th straight year on Independence Day. This is the first year the tradition has been extended to Twitter.

Spokeswoman Allyssa Pollard says the tweets were shared by thousands of people and generated “a lively conversation.”

