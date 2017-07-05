Miami Spa Month Is Back, Providing Great Value For South Floridians To Relax

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At the sound of the chime it’s time to unwind and now more than ever – you can get your relax on during Miami Spa Month.

Its two months of rejuvenating treatments at deep discounted pricing.

“This year is Miami Spa Month’s 10 year anniversary,” said Janel Sierra of The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We have over 40 spas participating – the most ever, a record number. It is something for everyone. It’s a great opportunity to take advantage of Miami spas.”

Acqualina Spa by ESPA on Sunny Isles Beach features three treatments on the spa menu during Miami Spa Month. Some treatments are up to 50 percent off.

“We have three different price points and every spa starts their price points at $109. We have $109, $139 and $199 gives you 2 treatments for the price of one,” said Sierra.

The uber-relaxing 50 minute deep penetrating Swedish Massage is priced at $109.

In addition to the treatments, spa goers can make an entire day of it, using the relaxation room with the healing Himalayan salt wall, head outside for a private pool deck lunch or use any of the facilities in the locker room such as the Finnish steam room.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to capture some guests that may not come here throughout the year .It gives them the opportunity to try us out and capture some repeat guests.” said Kimberly Cooke, Spa Manager.

At Lapis, the Spa at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 13 treatments are on the spa month menu, including a 50 minute tripe cleanse facial that exfoliates, hydrates, conditions and comes with a relaxing facial massage and a unique mask that looks like icing on cake. But after it dries and is removed, the skin is left rejuvenated and glowing.

“We’re expecting to be very busy this year,” said aesthetician Lisa Zuppa. “Normally summer is slow season. But this keeps us in business. We expect our locals to enjoy the amenities, pool and all of our wonderful services here.”

You can search out all services and spas at www.miamispamonth.com.

It is on now through August 31st.