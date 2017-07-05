In The Recruiting Huddle: Wayne Parrish – South Broward

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Wayne Parrish
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Hollywood South Broward
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 195
SCOUTING: There have been a number of offseason transfers that are designed to help athletes and teams. One of those moves was this quality football talent, who had made a name for himself as a two-way (defensive back) standout for the Taravella Trojans. His move to play for veteran head coach Keith Franklin was one that surprised many. Not only the distance between Coral Springs and Hollywood, but many felt that Parrish was settled in as a leader. With the Bulldogs’ offensive attack, this is the player who has an opportunity to really make an impact in 2017.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083650/wayne-parrish
