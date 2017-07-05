Hotel Clerk Arrested Over Arrow Death Of Cat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police arrested a hotel clerk they say shot an arrow at the head of a stray cat.
Wednesday morning police said they arrested and charged Georgios Lollias, 36, with Animal Cruelty and Tampering with Evidence.
His arrest stems from an investigation that started back in April after a cat that resided in and around The Franklin Hotel on Collins Avenue was struck twice with a crossbow.
The cat- named Strushie – suffered irreparable injuries and was euthanized by a veterinarian.
Detectives were able to get video from the hotel’s security cameras. Authorities believed some of the images of the said crime had been deleted so they hired a computer forensic recovery specialist in the U.S. Secret Service to recover the footage. Police later identified Lollias as the person they wanted.
“It is a great relief that we have found some level of justice for Strushie,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates. “This was a horrific act of animal cruelty. I congratulate our detectives on this arrest and the U.S. Secret Service for the critical assistance they provided to us.”
Authorities say other arrests may be possible in the future.
