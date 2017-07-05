WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Cops Called To Shut Down Slip-And-Slide, Take A Ride Down The Hill Instead

July 5, 2017 12:02 PM
CBS Local– At a Fourth of July block party in Asheville, North Carolina, one of the residents set up a giant slip-and-slide for the kids (and adults). The fun seemed certain to stop when police showed up because of a complaint that the slip-and-slide was blocking the road.

The cops surveyed the scene, assessed whether or not the fun was blocking any traffic, and asked: ‘who’s got next?’

“When the police came, they quickly realized that wasn’t the case and asked if they could take a turn,” said Katlen Joyce Smith, a resident, via CNN.

One officer used a trash bag to slide down as the kids were, while the other got escorted down in a big water raft.

“We looked at it and determined it wasn’t really an issue,” said Officer Carrie Lee, via a video from the police department. “So the first thing I said, I said I’m not here to break up your fun.”

