Tiger Woods Tweets He Has Completed Intensive Program

July 4, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Tiger Woods, Treatment Clinic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) – It’s been a rough couple of years for Tiger Woods but hopefully things will begin to turn around for the former golf champion.

Woods says he’s checked out of the clinic where he went to get help dealing with pain medications, adding he will “continue to tackle this going forward.”

The treatment follows the golfer’s arrest on a DUI charge after he was found asleep at the wheel in Jupiter, Florida, around 2 a.m. on May 29.

Woods told police he was taking various prescriptions. No alcohol was found in his system.

Woods said in a statement last month that he was receiving professional help to manage his medications and how he deals with pain and a sleep disorder.

His agent confirmed that the 14-time major champion, who had back surgery in April, was seeking in-patient treatment.

Woods said Monday on Twitter that he recently completed an out-of-state “private intensive program.”

He said he would continue his work with the help of his doctors, family and friends. He thanked people for their support.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch