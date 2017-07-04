Rescue Out In Full Force On Florida’s Waters For July 4th

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — While most had 4th of July off, Miami Fire Rescue was hard at work out on the South Florida waters.

CBS4’s Bianca Peters hitched a ride with the crew as they made their rounds patrolling busy Nixon Beach. They were greeted with smiles as they handed out safety flyers.

“With that amount of vessels that are out here, I can see that first responders are out here with the masses as well,” said Captain Ignatius Carroll with Miami Fire Rescue.

It’s not just vessels colliding with another vessel that they are hoping to prevent.

“Had one call for one person that had carbon monoxide that we transported to the hospital. It was a female. She is stable. She will be okay,” said Carroll.

They tend to see one issue that arises each year on the 4th that can cause some major problems

“Most common one is when people, during the evening time, rush to get back into the marina,” said Carroll. “It’s nighttime. Some boats don’t have lights on and that’s when it gets dangerous because you can’t really see.”

On a positive note, this year seems to be less busy for the the fire rescue crews.

“People are considering boating safety and considering staying safe out there in the water,” said Carroll.