Reports Say Gordon Hayward Picked Celtics Only To Be Refuted By His Agent

July 4, 2017 4:22 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Gordon Hayward, Miami Heat, NBA

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NBA free agent Gordon Hayward’s choice of who to sign with is quickly becoming known as Indecision 2017.

Hayward visited with the Miami Heat on Saturday and the Boston Celtics on Sunday before concluding his team-tour with the Utah Jazz, the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2010.

It was reported on Tuesday afternoon by ESPN that Hayward had made his decision and that he would be signing with Boston.

It didn’t take long before that notion was put to bed by multiple reporters, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reached out to Hayward’s agent.

Hayward is apparently having a very hard time finalizing his choice, changing his mind several times over the past few days.

A decision could come at any moment, and many basketball fans are spending the Fourth of July glued to their Twitter feeds.

Stay tuned for updates.

  1. Peter Foto says:
    July 4, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    This free agency is turning into a reality show. lol
    If Hayward doesn’t sign with the Heat then he may regret it at some point. Heat fans will embrace him if he does and if he doesn’t then “Welcome Back Boys” from last year’s roster.

