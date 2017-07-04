Reports Say Gordon Hayward Picked Celtics Only To Be Refuted By His Agent

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NBA free agent Gordon Hayward’s choice of who to sign with is quickly becoming known as Indecision 2017.

Hayward visited with the Miami Heat on Saturday and the Boston Celtics on Sunday before concluding his team-tour with the Utah Jazz, the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2010.

It was reported on Tuesday afternoon by ESPN that Hayward had made his decision and that he would be signing with Boston.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

It didn’t take long before that notion was put to bed by multiple reporters, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reached out to Hayward’s agent.

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: "Gordon hasn't made a decision yet. We are still working through it." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein on whether final word is coming today: "That was the goal, but now we've got to kind of regroup here a bit" — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 4, 2017

Hayward is apparently having a very hard time finalizing his choice, changing his mind several times over the past few days.

League source tells me "Gordon has changed his mind four times in the last four days" — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 4, 2017

Source says "this has been the most difficult decision of Gordon's life" — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 4, 2017

A decision could come at any moment, and many basketball fans are spending the Fourth of July glued to their Twitter feeds.

