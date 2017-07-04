North Korea Calls Latest Missile Test “Significant”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Ignoring pleas and threats from the international community, North Korea has test-fired another ballistic missile.

The communist nation claims the test is it most significant yet. North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science claimed in a statement that it was a successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile called Hwasong-14.

The land-based missile was tracked by the U.S. Pacific Command for 37 minutes before it landed in the Sea of Japan. South Korea said it flew nearly 580 miles.

The reported trajectory was similar to that announced earlier by U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials, though the U.S. judged it to be an intermediate-range missile which could reach Alaska.

Acting US Ambassador to Australia James Carouso also had his doubts that it was an ICBM.

“Well, I don’t know if it’s intercontinental because it fell in the Sea of Japan, so, that’s not quite that distance,” said Carouso. “We’ve been concerned all along with a continuing violation of UN resolutions as they continue to test missiles launched in the direction of other countries, as they continue to test nuclear devices. The whole world has to come together to get them to stop and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.”

If it’s confirmed that the missile was in fact and ICBM, that would be a major step forward for North Korea in developing a nuclear-armed missile that could reach anywhere in the United States.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond to the launch.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

President Trump met last week with South Korea President Moon Jae-in at the White House to discuss the recent activities of the communist nation.

“The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed. Many years and it’s failed. And frankly, that patience is over,” Mr. Trump announced after the meeting.

The latest missile test was the latest in a string of missile tests for North Korea, including three in May.

Japan has called the launch a clear violation of UN resolutions and added that it shows the threat from North Korea has increased.

The topic of North Korea is likely to come up at this week’s annual summit of G20 leaders in Germany. It is expected the President will meet with Russian President Putin during the event.