Contestants Weigh In Ahead Of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Contestants weighed in ahead of Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually in Coney Island.
Master of Ceremonies George Shea welcomed the contestants to Brooklyn’s Borough Hall on Monday.
This year marks the 101st Nathan’s hot dog contest where competitive eaters from around the world eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can in ten minutes.
Last year’s male and female winners — Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo — are returning for another year with both saying they feel ready to compete on Tuesday.
Last year, Chestnut won eating 70 hot dogs and buns.