Contestants Weigh In Ahead Of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

July 4, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Good News, Hot Dog Eating Contest, Independence Day, Nathan's Famous

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Contestants weighed in ahead of Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually in Coney Island.

Master of Ceremonies George Shea welcomed the contestants to Brooklyn’s Borough Hall on Monday.

This year marks the 101st Nathan’s hot dog contest where competitive eaters from around the world eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can in ten minutes.

Last year’s male and female winners — Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo — are returning for another year with both saying they feel ready to compete on Tuesday.

Last year, Chestnut won eating 70 hot dogs and buns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch