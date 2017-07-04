MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman Fatally Shot During Home Invasion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after MMA fighter Aaron Rajman was shot and killed during a home invasion.
According to PBSO deputies, a group of men entered a residence in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace.
A fight broke out, shots were fired and Rajman was struck.
The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.
Why the unknown men entered the home is not known.
Rajman, a well-liked MMA fighter with a big following in the community, died a day after the shooting.
If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.