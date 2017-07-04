MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman Fatally Shot During Home Invasion

July 4, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Rajman, Home Invasion, MMA, Shooting

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after MMA fighter Aaron Rajman was shot and killed during a home invasion.

According to PBSO deputies, a group of men entered a residence in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace.

A fight broke out, shots were fired and Rajman was struck.

The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Why the unknown men entered the home is not known.

Rajman, a well-liked MMA fighter with a big following in the community, died a day after the shooting.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

