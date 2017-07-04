Miami-Dade Ramps Up For July 4th Festivities, Fireworks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bayfront Park is once again ready for another yearly bash, celebrating America’s birthday.

Once again, the park in downtown Miami will be the site of one of Florida’s most picturesque fireworks displays.

This free event, starting at 2 p.m., will feature live music and a family fun zone full of activities for kids and adults alike.

Although no coolers, bottles, cans, large purses, or personal fireworks are allowed at the park, food vendors will be at the park to quench the thirst of attendees.

The fireworks will begin promptly at 9 p.m. so be sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the colorful display.

Meantime, the tourist favorite of Miami Beach is also holding a free event for the public called ‘Fire On The Fourth’ Festival at the North Shore Park Bandshell. This all-day event is free to the public. DJ’s will be providing music and there will also be live entertainment. There will be food vendors available to keep visitors fed and hydrated.

Free shuttles will be traveling around the area all day to provide transportation to attendees. So come prepared to have fun and watch a fabulous fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Around Miami-Dade County, revelers will take part in celebrating July 4th. Meantime, law enforcement and rescue crews are urging people to stay safe whether on land or sea.

Events being held to celebrate the 4th of July are below:

City of Miami:

America’s Birthday Bash

Bayfront Park

301 N. Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

(305) 358-7550

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 2 p.m.

City of Miami Beach:

Miami Beach ‘Fire On The Fourth’ Festival

North Shore Park Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 861-3616

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

City of Key Biscayne:

Key Biscayne’s 4th Of July Parade And Fireworks

Crandon Blvd, between Harbor Drive and West Enid Drive

Village Green

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 365-8900

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Key Biscayne’s 4th of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by festivities at the Village Green. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, jets flying overhead, and lots more. The Kiwanis Club will be sponsoring the picnic that will take place on the Village Green. Visitors can leave and come back for the fireworks show or make it a full day by going to the beach and enjoying the sunshine. But if you leave, make sure to come back early enough to get a good seat for the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

City of North Miami:

Annual Independence Day Celebration By the Bay

Florida International University’s Kovens Center, located at 3000 NE 151st Street, North Miami.

Festivities begin promptly at 7 p.m.

This event is free and open to all. Free on-site parking also is available.

City of Doral:

Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 5:00 p.m., fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave

City of Homestead:

Race to the 4th!

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 6PM-10PM

Homestead-Miami Speedway 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035

Fourth Of July Celebration At Black Point Park Marina

Black Point Marina

24775 S.W. 87th Ave. Miami, FL 33190

(305) 258-4092

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Black Point Park Marina, located right next to Biscayne National Park, is the site of a spectacular 4th of July celebration. Head out early and enjoy the day fishing, diving, or exploring the beauty that can be found at Biscayne National Park. Food is available at the Black Point Ocean Grill or bring your own food and have a picnic at the park. Bring a blanket or a chair and stake your spot to watch the fireworks at sunset.