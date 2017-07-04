Marlins Spending July 4th In St. Louis Looking To Even Series

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ST. LOUIS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins will want to put Monday’s blowout loss in the rear view mirror and focus on the holiday.

Unfortunately for Miami, their week against the surging St. Louis Cardinals is just beginning.

It’s been a good couple of weeks for St. Louis, who will look to continue their recent string of success against the struggling Marlins during a fourth of July matinee.

The Cardinals have won seven of their past nine games, which includes series victories over Arizona and Washington, who are a combined 36 games over .500.

They handled Miami easily on Monday night, cruising to a 14-6 win.

After an awful month of May, the Marlins fought their way all the back within five games of .500 but have dropped four of their last five since then.

All-Star starter Marcell Ozuna cracked a three-run double for Miami in Monday’s loss and has racked up five hits, five runs and eight RBIs in his last three games.

GANE INFO: First pitch 2:15, Busch Stadium

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RHP Jose Urena (6-3, 3.42 ERA) vs. Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (6-5, 3.90)

Urena has been Miami’s most consistent starter this season. He was 5-0 over a span of seven starts before dropping his last outing against the New York Mets, giving up five runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings while striking out four.

In two career starts against St. Louis, Urena is 0-1 with a 10.61 ERA.

Lynn has been struggling this season but picked up his first quality start in his last seven during Thursday’s 10-3 win over Arizona.

Before that, Lynn had given up seven runs in each of his previous two stars. He has already surrendered a career-high 19 home runs this season.

ROUNDING THE BASES