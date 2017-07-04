Investigation Underway After Father Of Three Found Dead In Front Of Vacant Home

July 4, 2017 12:03 PM By Joan Murray
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a man’s death in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim is a father of three children.

Investigators are now trying to find out how he died, just outside a vacant home.

The family of the man they call “rabbit” is in shock after learning that he’s gone.

They say he leaves behind three small children under the age of ten.

Rabbit was found on the ground in front of a home at 2009 NW 21st Ave in Fort Lauderdale.

“There’s a lot of stuff going thru my mind,” said relative Gwendolyn Pringle. “He would help people.”

The family says Rabbit’s death is especially difficult for his three children.

