Historic Home That Straddles US-Canada Border Up For Sale

BEEBE PLAIN, Vt. (CBSMiami) – A historic home for sale in New England is getting a lot of attention, but not for its size or beauty. Step inside and you can visit another country, just by walking down the hall.

“This is the stairway that leads to the Canadian apartments,” said Brian DeMoulin, who inherited the home 30 years ago.

You heard him right. His house is literally in two places at once: Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, Canada.

He even has tape on the floor in the upstairs room indicates approximately where the border runs through it.

Selling a home that straddles two countries is proving to be quite a challenge.

Realtor Rosemary Lalime spoke with CBS News. She said her ideal homeowner has dual citizenship.

“It makes it more difficult because I have to make sure they have the right customs papers to own the property,” she said. “I’ve had calls from Lebanon, I’ve had calls from Cuba, L.A. Most of the people are interested in a restoration project.”

The historic home was built in the early 1800s as a place to ease commerce between both countries. The nine-bedroom, five-bath estate is listed at $109,000.

There is one sticking point.

DeMoulin says one door in the residence has to absolutely stay bolted shut at all times.

“You step out that door and you’re in Canada off the property and subject to be arrested,” DeMoulin said.

Border patrol offices for both nations are right across the street.

“I have a wonderful relationship with both sides,” DeMoulin told us. “I feel equally U.S. and Canadian.”

DeMoulin has dual citizenship, but that perk won’t come along with the deed.

And there is no avoiding property taxes. Both the U.S. and Canada will come calling.