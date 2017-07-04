Heat Make It Official, Waive Chris Bosh

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We all knew it was coming but on Tuesday it finally happened.

The Miami Heat have officially cut Chris Bosh.

Bosh enjoyed six seasons with the Heat, winning two NBA Championships while reaching the NBA Finals four times.

He also was an All-Star in each of his six years with Miami.

“Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami,” said Heat President Pat Riley. “And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami Heat. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships.”

Riley went on to say that nobody would ever wear Bosh’s number one Heat jersey, further cementing his place in franchise history.

“He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise,” Riley said. “The number “1” will never be worn by another player and we can’t wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters. Today, we are both moving on but we wish Chris, Adrienne and their family nothing but the best. They will forever be part of the Miami Heat family.”

Bosh averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his time with Miami.

The 32-year-old has expressed interest in continuing his NBA career but it’s unknown if he could be medically cleared.

He last played on February 9, 2016. Two days later a blood clot was found in his calf and Bosh went on bloodthinning medication.

He hoped to return the following season just days before the beginning of training camp, Heat doctors said they could not clear him for basketball activities.

Bosh was always a fan favorite in Miami and will always be remembered for the biggest offensive rebound in franchise history.