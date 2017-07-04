Death At Home Of Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a death at a Cutler Bay home of a man charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say they got a call around 7 a.m. from the home located at 8531 SW 185 Terrace.

“Once our officers responded to the scene, they found two people inside a vehicle,” said Det. Argemis Colome with Miami Dade police. “Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined that one male had been deceased on scene and the female was transported to Jackson Hospital.”

The car was located in the backyard, officers said.

At last check, the woman’s condition was unknown.

“We do have an ongoing investigation at this residence in regards to a sexual crime that occurred. However, at this moment, I cannot confirm that the body that’s on scene until the next of kin notification has been made.”

A friend of the people inside the residence made the 911 calls, according to police.

The home is that of a man -Dale Leary- who is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl – the sister of his young wife to conduct sexual acts.

The body discovered is believed to be Leary’s. Police have not identified the woman who is expected to recover. It is not Leary’s wife -Marta San Jose- since she is in jail on charges related to the case.

San Jose, 21, and her husband Leary, 50, were charged last week in the case.

San Jose had been staying at Leary’s home since she was 16-years-old as part of an international educational exchange program where they brought her in from Spain.

When she turned 18, Leary reportedly divorced his wife and married San Jose so she could stay in the U.S., according to the arrest report.

Her family, unaware of the marriage, later sent her 14-year-old sister to accompany San Jose back home to Spain.

The sister, who will remain unidentified, said at first things seemed to be normal during her stay at their apartment but a few days later that changed.

In the presence of Leary, San Jose told her 14-year-old sister that she had been sexually assaulted by their parents when she was very young. The teen sister replied saying she didn’t remember that, to which her older sister said she would have been too young to remember.

Her sister then told San Jose the co-defendant could examine her private parts to prove she was sexually assaulted, according to the police report.

The report goes on to say Leary put his hand down her pants to check and then told her she was not a virgin, proving that she was sexually assaulted.

The teen later admitted to police she began to believe what her sister had told her.

A few days after that, the report states San Jose and Leary convinced her to perform sexual acts with them numerous times. The teen claimed her sister told her it would help her deal with reportedly being sexually assaulted by her parents.

At one point during her stay, Leary reportedly gave the teen sister large sums of alcohol and then had her pose naked for photographs along with her sister.

Both San Jose and Leary faced numerous charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual performance with a child and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

San Jose remains in jail but Leary had gotten bail but was being held under strict house arrest.