Broward Celebrates July 4th With A Bang

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Residents of Broward are ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

Parades, barbecue parties and fireworks shows will take place in cities across the county.

Plantation began with Independence Day with a parade that ended at City Hall. Residents are urged to gather at the Central Park Baseball Fields at 7 p.m. for a concert by Big City Dogs, a Florida-based classic rock and blues band, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Sunrise also started their 4th of July with a parade and a family fun day. At 5 p.m. they’ll end the day with a concert featuring the Romantics (What I Like About You) and Baha Men (Who Let The Dogs Out) followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

The Town of Davie is having a Family Fun Day at Pine Island Park featuring food, rides, and games. There will be a concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Hollywood is taking their party beachside at Charnow Park beginning at noon. There will be music, games and food and a dazzling offshore fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale’s 4th of July Spectacular will feature a patriotic extravaganza with a kids’ zone from noon to 5 p.m. Highlights will include DJ, music, bounce houses, water slides, face painting, human foosball and beach games as well as hot-dog- and watermelon-eating contests. Their dazzling pyrotechnic display at 9 p.m. over the ocean will be set to music on 101.5 LITE FM. The fun takes place on Fort Lauderdale Beach on A1A at Las Olas Boulevard.

Pembroke Pines Independence Day Celebration And Fireworks Show

will tak place at the Pines Recreation Center at

7400 Pines Blvd. at 6 p.m.

Parking. There will be lots of food available for purchase, games, activities, music, and fireworks. The festival grounds will open at 6 p.m. for the enjoyment of the attendees. Other events scheduled for the celebration include rides and a concert, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. in the evening.

Pompano Beach’s July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza kicks off at 5:30 p.m. will music by with Jamie Mitchell Band (country), followed by the headliner “Speakerbox Band (Top 40). Fireworks launch by the end of the fishing pier at 9 p.m.

Coral Springs’ Fourth of July Celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Mullins Park and the Center for the Arts. There will be music and bounces house. There will be a nominal fee for kids’ craft activities, food and refreshments. A fireworks display is set to begin promptly at 9 p.m. Parking fee is $3 at the Coral Springs Gymnasium.

Margate began their day with a patriotic parade that made its way to City Hall. A concert will take place between 6 and 9 p.m., then fireworks light up the evening sky at 9 p.m. Margate Boulevard and State Road 7 (U.S. 441).

The City Miramar will host their 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Display from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the new Miramar Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park. Off-site parking will be available on Bass Creek Road between Everglades High School and Glades Middle School for $5.00 per vehicle.