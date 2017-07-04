Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Miami

By Katherine Bostick

South Florida abounds with farmer’s markets selling fresh fruits and vegetables. Some of the farmer’s markets listed here even sell exotic fruits and even some imported fruits. But most of the produce sold at South Florida’s fruit stands is locally grown by the farmers who sell the produce. Plants, flowers, jams and jellies, and even smoothies can be found at the farmer’s markets in the South Florida area. One of the below listed venues even has a splash pad for the family to enjoy.

Lincoln Road Farmers’ Market Lincoln Road Mall

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 531-0038

www.lincolnroadmall.com This venue, located along the Lincoln Road Pedestrian Mall, is one of the most popular farmers’ market in the Miami Beach area. The Lincoln Road Farmers’ Market is open only on Sundays from 6am – 6pm. Visitors to the farmers market can enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables, prepared foods, flowers and more. Check out the homemade jams and jellies, honey from the local area, as well as fresh-cut flowers and plants. Clients can even enjoy a fresh fruit smoothie or homemade empanadas, or fresh bread.

Sam And Philly’s 16790 S.W. 177th Ave.

Miami, FL 33187

(305) 233-3276

www.samandphillys.com The big red barn may look new, but this family owned and operated business has been around since 1948. Visitors can pick their own produce or enjoy the fresh fruits and vegetables that are sold inside the barn. Take a leisurely stroll through the big red barn and check out all the antiques and pictures that are being used to decorate the building. In addition to the fruits and vegetables that are available here, visitors can also find homemade jams and jellies, as well as homemade pickles, and freshly made-to-order smoothies. Surrounding the barn are the fields where they grow the fresh vegetables sold here.

The Yellow Green Farmers Market 1940 North 30th Road

Hollywood, FL 33021

(954) 513-3990

www.ygfarmersmarket.com Yellow Green Farmer’s Market is one of the largest farmers markets in the South Florida area. This market is open on Thursdays, Saturday’s, and Sunday. Fruits and vegetables abound here, as well as artisanal goods that have been created by artists and craftsmen from the surrounding area. Many of the local farmers who sell their wares here will be happy to discuss the growing process of the fruits and vegetables they grow. Other items sold here include micro-greens, fresh herbs, and even some imported fruits and vegetable. Due to the size of the market, plan on spending a little time here to check out all of the great produce and other goods sold here. Related: Top Spots To Find Summer Fruit In South Florida

Pinecrest Gardens Farmers Market 11000 Red Road

Pinecrest, FL 33156

(305) 669-6990

www.pinecrest-fl.gov In 2010 and 2015, Miami New Times announced that Pinecrest Gardens Farmer’s Market was voted the best farmer’s market in the Miami area. This market sells the best local fruits, vegetables, and flowers, as well as honey, cheeses, and meats. Visitors can also enjoy fresh brewed coffee, baked goods, teas, fritters, and smoothies. Local candle and soap makers also sell their homemade products at the Pinecrest Gardens Farmer’s Market. So, come check out the Pinecrest Gardens Farmers Market, and take a stroll through the lush gardens while you are there.