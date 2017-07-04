Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Miami

By Katherine Bostick
Lincoln Road Farmers’ Market
Lincoln Road Mall
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-0038
www.lincolnroadmall.com
This venue, located along the Lincoln Road Pedestrian Mall, is one of the most popular farmers’ market in the Miami Beach area. The Lincoln Road Farmers’ Market is open only on Sundays from 6am – 6pm. Visitors to the farmers market can enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables, prepared foods, flowers and more. Check out the homemade jams and jellies, honey from the local area, as well as fresh-cut flowers and plants. Clients can even enjoy a fresh fruit smoothie or homemade empanadas, or fresh bread.
Sam And Philly’s
16790 S.W. 177th Ave.
Miami, FL 33187
(305) 233-3276
www.samandphillys.com
The big red barn may look new, but this family owned and operated business has been around since 1948. Visitors can pick their own produce or enjoy the fresh fruits and vegetables that are sold inside the barn. Take a leisurely stroll through the big red barn and check out all the antiques and pictures that are being used to decorate the building. In addition to the fruits and vegetables that are available here, visitors can also find homemade jams and jellies, as well as homemade pickles, and freshly made-to-order smoothies. Surrounding the barn are the fields where they grow the fresh vegetables sold here.
The Yellow Green Farmers Market
1940 North 30th Road
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 513-3990
www.ygfarmersmarket.com
Yellow Green Farmer’s Market is one of the largest farmers markets in the South Florida area. This market is open on Thursdays, Saturday’s, and Sunday. Fruits and vegetables abound here, as well as artisanal goods that have been created by artists and craftsmen from the surrounding area. Many of the local farmers who sell their wares here will be happy to discuss the growing process of the fruits and vegetables they grow. Other items sold here include micro-greens, fresh herbs, and even some imported fruits and vegetable. Due to the size of the market, plan on spending a little time here to check out all of the great produce and other goods sold here.
Pinecrest Gardens Farmers Market
11000 Red Road
Pinecrest, FL 33156
(305) 669-6990
www.pinecrest-fl.gov
In 2010 and 2015, Miami New Times announced that Pinecrest Gardens Farmer’s Market was voted the best farmer’s market in the Miami area. This market sells the best local fruits, vegetables, and flowers, as well as honey, cheeses, and meats. Visitors can also enjoy fresh brewed coffee, baked goods, teas, fritters, and smoothies. Local candle and soap makers also sell their homemade products at the Pinecrest Gardens Farmer’s Market. So, come check out the Pinecrest Gardens Farmers Market, and take a stroll through the lush gardens while you are there.
Robert Is Here
19200 S.W. 344th St.
Homestead, FL 33034
(305) 246-1592
www.robertishere.com
Robert Is Here is a one-of-a-kind fruit and vegetable stand. Just about any fruit you can imagine is sold here. Fruit like Kent Mangoes, Sapodilla, Dragon Fruit, and much more. Other exotic fruits sold here, when in season, are Black Sapote (aka chocolate fruit), Star Apple, Jackfruit, Sugar Apples, and Guanabana. Not to worry, though, strawberries, potatoes, bananas, and other commonly known fruits and vegetables are also grown and sold here. Many of the fruits sold here can be turned into delicious fruit smoothies by the employees here, like strawberry mango, and other great tasting drinks. While at the fruit stand, check out the guacamole and mango salsa made fresh daily by Roberts wife. This venue even has a picnic area, splash pad, and an animal farm.
