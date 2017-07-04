Politics A Fiery Topic This 4th Of July

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This July 4th could be a stormy topic for the family barbecue.

Depending on where you stand politically, you may be happy or disappointed in your country today.

On Key Biscayne red, white and blue is everywhere. Floats cruise down Crandon. Residents dressed up in patriotic gear toss candy while blasting American music.

Michael Metch, outfitted in a stars and stripes hat and a mini guitar, loves it.

“It really is about love and the red, white and blue and that is what we are doing here. We are coming together,” he says.

Rick Nicholls, an immigrant, was also sporting USA gear.

“My country is number one!” he said.

Carmen Perez is proud to. She left Cuba as a child but said “this is the best country to live in!”

CBS4’s David Sutta found many are happy to be Americans but split on the state of America. Then there are those who are thrilled.

“I think the government is taking better steps then in the previous administration,” Key Biscayne resident Fifi Ezhemendia said.

South Miami resident Leo Hernandez was optimistic.

“It’s already done. It is what it is. Trump is the president,” Hernandez said. “Let’s get all together. Let’s be a country. I understand their point of view… that he’s not perfect. I’m not perfect. You’re not perfect. Nobody is perfect. But he’s a president, we have to support him.”

Then there are those very worried. “I just feel on this 4th of July, personally as a citizen. I feel pain. I feel pain because I feel we are not in a place where we are being shown honesty. I feel place where we are divided.” Francine Good said. Good, an Air Force veteran feels embarrassed for old glory… because of her President. “This is not what our forefathers wanted. This is not what we wanted independence for.” Good explained.

According to recent polling, many disapprove of President Donald Trump.

In fact, he now holds the record for lowest disapproval rating, 39 percent, this early in a term.

Historically, at this point in their presidency, presidents often rank in the 50s and up.

The only president almost as disliked as Trump – Bill Clinton who was 41 percent at this time in his first term.

Joe Uscinski, a University of Miami political science professor, said it’s not unusual for presidents to fall out of favor.

Typically, it’s because they do something unpopular he explained. For Barrack Obama it was healthcare. For George W. Bush it was the Iraq War. Uscinski explained Trumps issues stems from what he says.

“For Trump it isn’t so much about what he does, it’s about what he tweets,” Uscinski said. “And people despise him for rhetoric.”

Remarkably, Congress has even lower approval ratings, but it’s improving.

According to Gallup, 21 percent of voters approve of the job they are doing, up from 16 percent a year ago.

Uscinski said it’s nothing to celebrate.

He suggests you focus on history and not current events.

“This is a day for us to celebrate freedom. We have been around for more than 240 years, and the results of the declaration of independence have been largely happy,” Uscinski said.

In the end, it may be best to treat July 4th like Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday, but leave the politics out of it.