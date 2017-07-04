4th Of July Events Across South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Happy birthday America!

It’s the fourth of July which means it’s time for barbecues, parades, fun by the pool and fireworks!

There are plenty of events happening all over South Florida that can fill whatever your July fourth celebration preference may be.

City of Plantation:

Parade at 9:00 a.m.

Begins at intersection between Broward Blvd & NW 46th Avenue

Ends at City Hall

Concert and Fireworks at 7:00 p.m.

Central Park Baseball Fields

9151 NW 2nd Street. Plantation, FL 33324

City of Sunrise:

Parade at 9:00 a.m.

City Park

6700 Sunset Strip. Sunrise, FL 33351

Concert at 5:00 p.m.

Outside the BB&T Center

One Panther Parkway. Sunrise, FL 33351

Town of Davie:

Family Fun Day at 10:00 a.m.

Pine Island Pool

3801 S Pine Island Rd. Davie, FL 33328

Concert at 7:00 p.m.

Pine Island Park

3801 S Pine Island Rd. Davie, FL 33328

City of Doral:

Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 5:00 p.m., fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave

Related: Best Places To Watch 4th of July Fireworks In Miami

Town of Hollywood:

Johnson Street Plaza: noon to 8:00 p.m. Social Media Station

Charnow Park: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. music and games with DJ Gamesmaster Tony Mixx

Beachside Stage at Charnow Park presented by Koffee Kult: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Concert featuring 13th Army Band of the Florida National Guard

7:00 p.m. Official Welcome at the Beachside Stage

9:00 p.m. dazzling offshore fireworks display

City of Homestead:

Race to the 4th!

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 6PM-10PM

Homestead-Miami Speedway 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035

City of Miramar:

The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park Grand Opening and 4th of July Celebration Fireworks Display Presented by Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Miramar Regional Park: 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL, 33027

Off-site parking will be available on Bass Creek Road between Everglades High School and Glades Middle School for $5.00 per vehicle. Guests will then be transported to Miramar Regional Park via air-conditioned coach buses. The buses will have two drop off locations, the 4th of July Celebration (located on the west field) and The Miramar Amphitheater.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.

City of North Miami:

Annual Independence Day Celebration By the Bay

Florida International University’s Kovens Center, located at 3000 NE 151st Street, North Miami. Festivities begin promptly at 7 p.m.

This event is free and open to all. Free on-site parking also is available.

City of Miami:

America’s Birthday Bash

Bayfront Park

301 N. Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

(305) 358-7550

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Once again, Bayfront Park will be the site of one of Florida’s most picturesque fireworks displays. This free event will feature live music and a family fun zone full of activities for kids and adults alike. Although no coolers, bottles, cans, large purses, or personal fireworks are allowed at the park, food vendors will be at the park to quench the thirst of attendees. The Budweiser Beer Garden is also opening at 2 p.m. for the enjoyment of the adults in attendance. The fireworks will begin promptly at 9 p.m. so be sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the colorful display.

Fourth Of July Celebration At Black Point Park Marina

Black Point Marina

24775 S.W. 87th Ave. Miami, FL 33190

(305) 258-4092

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Black Point Park Marina, located right next to Biscayne National Park, is the site of a spectacular 4th of July celebration. Head out early and enjoy the day fishing, diving, or exploring the beauty that can be found at Biscayne National Park. Food is available at the Black Point Ocean Grill or bring your own food and have a picnic at the park. Bring a blanket or a chair and stake your spot to watch the fireworks at sunset.

City of Miami Beach:

Miami Beach ‘Fire On The Fourth’ Festival

North Shore Park Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 861-3616

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This all-day event is free to the public. DJ’s will be providing music and there will also be live entertainment at this venue. There will be food vendors available to keep visitors fed and hydrated. Free shuttles will be traveling around the area all day to provide transportation to attendees. So come prepared to have fun and watch a fabulous fireworks display at 9 p.m.

City of Key Biscayne:

Key Biscayne’s 4th Of July Parade And Fireworks

Crandon Blvd, between Harbor Drive and West Enid Drive

Village Green

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 365-8900

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Key Biscayne’s 4th of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by festivities at the Village Green. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, jets flying overhead, and lots more. The Kiwanis Club will be sponsoring the picnic that will take place on the Village Green. Visitors can leave and come back for the fireworks show or make it a full day by going to the beach and enjoying the sunshine. But if you leave, make sure to come back early enough to get a good seat for the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

City of Pembroke Pines:

Pembroke Pines Independence Day Celebration And Fireworks Show

Pines Recreation Center

7400 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

(954) 3920-2116

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Parking and admission for the Independence Day celebration at the Pines Recreation Center festival grounds is free. There will be lots of food available for purchase, games, activities, music, and fireworks. The festival grounds will open at 6 p.m. for the enjoyment of the attendees. Other events scheduled for the celebration include rides and a concert, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. in the evening. So, come out early and grab yourself a good spot to watch the fireworks and enjoy the festivities of the day.