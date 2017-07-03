Top Gun Sequel Now Has A Release Date, More Details

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Over the weekend, producer Jerry Bruckheimer dropped some intel on the highly anticipated sequel to the 1980s hit ‘Top Gun.”
Actor Tom Cruise confirmed a sequel was coming back in May but since then only a few details have come out as to what the film will have.
Now we have a release date! The highly anticipated sequel will come out on July 12, 2019.
Cruise has said the name of the movie is “Top Gun: Maverick” and the plot line includes combat in the age of drone technology.
Another detail confirmed is that Joseph Kosinski is on board to direct!