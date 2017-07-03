Top Gun Sequel Now Has A Release Date, More Details

July 3, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Entertainment, Good News, movies, Tom Cruise, Top Gun

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Over the weekend, producer Jerry Bruckheimer dropped some intel on the highly anticipated sequel to the 1980s hit ‘Top Gun.”

Actor Tom Cruise confirmed a sequel was coming back in May but since then only a few details have come out as to what the film will have.

Now we have a release date! The highly anticipated sequel will come out on July 12, 2019.

Cruise has said the name of the movie is “Top Gun: Maverick” and the plot line includes combat in the age of drone technology.

Another detail confirmed is that Joseph Kosinski is on board to direct!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch