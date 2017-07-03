Police: Mother Admits To Smoking Crack Near Baby Smothered To Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A mother and father are facing charges in connection to the death of their baby daughter.

Detectives arrested Roxxanne Benales on Sunday as she had a bus ticket in hand for a return to her home state of Indiana.

On Monday, she stood in court, accused of child abuse in the death of her 6-week-old baby, Ayla Cappas.

“Ma’am, you are arrested for one count of aggravated child abuse,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Jessica Alvarez.

The detective spoke to CBS4’s Carey Codd off-camera.

“The mother was smoking crack cocaine in the presence of the child along with the baby’s father,” Alvarez said.

Inside the couple’s home in Southwest Miami-Dade, the detective said the baby was in a crib when Benales was smoking crack.

“They were smoking in the bathroom, according to her, and the door was open to where the baby could inhale the smoke,” Alvarez explained.

The Medical Examiner determined the baby suffocated from co-sleeping with her parents, but a contributing cause was exposure to drugs.

The Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the child tested positive for cocaine. Benales reportedly admitted to smoking crack cocaine in the presence of the baby.

That’s a much different story than the one Benales and the baby’s father, Alvaro Cappas, told CBS4 News after the baby’s death in April.

At the time, the couple said the child suffocated. They neglected to mention the drug issue.

“I put her on my chest. She fell asleep. I guess in the middle of the time she rolled over, I didn’t know. It was an accident,” Benales said at the time.

“I think that mom might have up bundled her, swaddled her up too much to keep her warm and she suffocated,”Alvaro Cappas said.

Alvaro Cappas is also in jail of an unrelated charge of battery on Benales.

Benales is being held on $50,000 bond, while Alvaro Cappas is being held on a bond of $12,500.