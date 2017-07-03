Lauren’s List: Tips To Help Kids Beat The Heat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the Fourth of July holiday tomorrow, there’s a good chance you and your kids will be spending some time outdoors.

Temperatures will be in the high 80s and low 90s, so it’s important to keep an eye out for dehydration, especially in children.

Of course, drinking plenty of water is the best way to stay hydrated, but how much water is enough?

Today’s Lauren’s List has some other tips for fighting dehydration you may not have considered.

Four Gulps

How much water is enough? Dr. Mayrene Hernandez with United Health Care here in South Florida says kids should drink about four gulps of water for every 15 minutes of outdoor activity. That’s about four ounces of water at a time.

Not All Water

Mix it up. Dr. Hernandez says kids should actually get half of their fluids from water and the other half from milk or 100% fruit juice.

Pack The Snacks

Give kids a snack with salt and potassium to help protect against electrolyte loss. Pretzels, goldfish or cheese sticks work along with oranges, strawberries or bananas. Just be sure to avoid sugary sports drinks developed for adults.

Hidden Water

Maybe your child doesn’t like to drink water, but I bet they’ll eat popsicles! Dr. Hernandez says popsicles, gelato or smoothies work, too. Use fresh fruit and coconut water, milk or yogurt to jazz them up.

How do you beat the summer heat?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

Send future “Lauren’s List” ideas to lpastrana@cbs.com