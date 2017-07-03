July 4th Holiday Weather Filled With Sunshine, Some Storms

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The July 4th holiday will be filled with sunshine, heat, humidity and some scattered storms.

Monday started off warm and steamy with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Later it will feel like the low 90s due to high humidity.

A few showers were expected Monday morning.

Later in the afternoon high temps will soar to the low 90s and it will feel more like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Stray storms are possible Monday afternoon, although most storms will be steered to our West due to an onshore flow.

Keep that sunblock on hand! The UV Index will be extreme and there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach.

At last check, there was no advisories for boaters.

Monday evening, will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 80s. Some showers are possible overnight.

On Tuesday we’ll see similar conditions for the 4th of July holiday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

The heat index will be from 98 to 105 degrees. There will be a few showers in the morning. In the afternoon, storms will likely be off to our West due to an easterly wind flow with high pressure in control.

Later this week, the high pressure will weaken and we’ll see a better chance of storms. The summer heat continues the rest of the week with highs in the low 80s.

As for the tropics, CBS4’s Lissette Gonzalez is tracking a broad area of low pressure about 650 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands with a high potential (70%) chance of tropical cyclone development as it is expected to continue moving westward.