Hayward Expected To Meet With Jazz After Visiting Miami, Boston Over Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Perhaps the biggest name remaining on the free agent market is Gordon Hayward.
He’s been working his way around the east coast this weekend, taking a meeting in Miami on Saturday on the first day of free agency.
Hayward flew from Miami to Boston on Saturday night, and on Sunday the Celtics enlisted some help from the Boston Red Sox for their recruiting pitch to the All-Star forward.
Hayward and his wife were welcomed by a display on the Fenway Park jumbotron, and part of the sales pitch was a video that ran on the same screen.
Hayward is expected to meet with his incumbent team, the Utah Jazz, on Monday.
Meanwhile, Dion Waiters was taking meetings in Los Angeles — with the Heat, who were wooing Hayward on Saturday, on his schedule there.
Waiters was with the Heat this past season and has said he wants to be back in Miami.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)