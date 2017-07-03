Florida Consumer Confidence Rebounds After 2-Month Drop

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Attention shoppers: it is apparently OK to head back to your favorite stores.
Indeed, consumer confidence is rebounding in Florida.
The monthly University of Florida consumer survey released Monday shows consumer confidence picked back up after two straight months of decline.
The survey measured confidence in June at 96.4, which is 2.1 points higher than it was previously. The lowest index possible is a 2, and the highest is 150.
Hector Sandoval of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research said that survey recipients were more optimistic about their personal financial situation than they were a year ago.
He said this trend was across the board in all demographics regardless of age, gender or income.
Sandoval added that those surveyed were also more optimistic about their future financial situation as well.
