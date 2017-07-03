Fans Vote Marlins’ Ozuna As All-Star Starter, Stanton Selected As Reserve

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins will be well represented as the team prepares to host the MLB All-Star Game next week.

Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who is enjoying his best season in the majors to date, was voted in as a starter by the fans.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton also made the team as a reserve.

The game will take place on July 11 at Marlins Park.

Additionally, first baseman Justin Bour was selected to be part of the All-Star Final Vote along with four other players.

Fan voting will determine which player will join the National League roster. Voting ends July 6 at 4 p.m.

Regardless of the Fan Vote results, Bour will be part of the events as he announced on Monday that he will participate in the Home Run Derby.

Ozuna is certainly having an All-Star-worthy season, hitting .316 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs.

He leads the Marlins in hits, home runs, batting average, RBIs and OBP.

He has been consistent throughout the year, coming through for the up-and-down Marlins time and time again.

Ozuna is the fifth player in Marlins franchise history to be voted into the All-Star game, joining Gary Sheffield, Hanley Ramirez, Dee Gordon and Stanton.

Stanton will have a busy few days as he will also defend his title as Home Run Derby champion.

The 2017 installment of the annual slugfest takes place July 10.