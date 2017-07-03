WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

E! News Co-Host Leaving Show After Risky Brain Surgery

July 3, 2017 11:45 AM
Brain Tumor, Entertainment, Health, Maria Menounos

LOS ANGELES – Television personality Maria Menounos is stepping down as co-host of E! News after having risky surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Menounos told People Magazine she was diagnosed after experiencing dizziness, headaches, and slurred speech.

Doctors were able to take out nearly 100-percent of the benign golf ball sized tumor.

Menounos said she is leaving the network so she can “be still” and “see what I’m supposed to be in this world.”

Menounos diagnosis came at a time when her mother was battling stage four brain cancer.

Doctors said there’s a six to seven percent chance that the tumor will come back. The 39-year-old said she’ll “take those odds any day.”

