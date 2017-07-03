Body Of Missing Paddle Boarder Found

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tragic end to the search for a man who disappeared while paddle boarding.
Search crews recovered the body of the man who went missing at Hobie Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue used divers and sonar technology to locate him.
According to investigators, a 911 call was received shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Sunday about a 20-something-year-old man who appeared to have fallen off a paddle board and was struggling in the water.
“I just saw him moving his hands, so we told the guy from the rental place,” said Lourdes Basurto. “One of them was going the same way, he was next to him and in only two minutes he disappeared.”
A witness paddle boarded out to help but was unable to find the man.
Multiple agencies were called in and conducted a grid search for him as the sun set. His body was found and recovered overnight.
The paddle boarder went out into the ocean without a life vest, police said. Rental company policy requires vests only if customers go past 300 feet from shore, which is about five feet deep.
“According to their policy, any time you go out in the water passed the buoy, you are required to wear a life vest,” said Capt. Carroll. “The employees gave him the board, he went out and, according to them, it seems like this person did not know how to swim and they were unaware of that.”
Police have not released the man’s name.