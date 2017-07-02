Woman Killed Running Across I-95 In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman was struck and killed while running across the highway.
It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, along I-95 near the Golden Glades Interchange.
A witness said he was driving not too far behind the car that struck the victim.
“They were about 50 to 100 feet in front of us when we saw the silhouette of a figure run across the street, when they were struck,” said Yale Tiley. “They continued on to drive, I’m sure they were in shock of some sort and didn’t really realize what situation had happened.”
Tiley and his passenger stopped their vehicle to see if they could help.
“It kind of dawned on us, about five to ten seconds later, that maybe that was a person,” he added. “We didn’t find anything, other than the mirror of the car and a purse, and a red sweater that was on the side of the road. And we had searched around with our cellphone lights, looking around, and finally that’s when we found her body laying in the grass.”
Tiley said it was clear that she was deceased when he approached.
The driver who struck the woman did return to the scene of the accident.
Miami Gardens Police are investigating.
