What’s Open & Closed For Independence Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, make sure your plans don’t bomb and you’re aware of what’s open and closed.
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.
Broward County offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade courts: Closed.
Broward courts: Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Public schools: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Stock markets: Close at 1 p.m. Monday and throughout Tuesday.
Banks: Most are closed but have differing schedules.
Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.
Broward libraries: Closed.
Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Sunday schedule.
Miami-Dade garbage collection: No collection; however, the city of Miami will have regular scheduled pickup.
Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule for Municipal Services Districts (formerly Unincorporated Broward). Residents of all other cities should contact their city or hauler directly.
Malls: Open.
