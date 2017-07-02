WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6:30pm

What’s Open & Closed For Independence Day

July 2, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: 4th Of July

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, make sure your plans don’t bomb and you’re aware of what’s open and closed.

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.

Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed.

Broward courts: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Close at 1 p.m. Monday and throughout Tuesday.

Banks: Most are closed but have differing schedules.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Closed.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Sunday schedule.

Miami-Dade garbage collection: No collection; however, the city of Miami will have regular scheduled pickup.

Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule for Municipal Services Districts (formerly Unincorporated Broward). Residents of all other cities should contact their city or hauler directly.

Malls: Open.

