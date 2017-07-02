Trump Bashes Media While Appearing At Event For Veterans

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON DC (CBSMiami) – President Trump is back at his New Jersey golf club for the July 4th holiday weekend.

Saturday night he briefly flew back to Washington to honor the nation’s veterans and he used the event to talk about one of his favorite topics; the media.

The President brought the crowd to its feet by condemning the media.

The rally took place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“For my very first Independence Day celebration as President, there is no place I’d rather be than with you,” Trump said.

An evangelical megachurch in Dallas sponsored the event at the Kennedy Center, during which the president also railed against the media.

“The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I’m President and they’re not,” he said.

The anti-media rant began Saturday morning on Twitter, as Trump reignited his feud with the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” writing: “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika (Brzezinski) are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The President was criticized by those on both sides of the aisle for tweets he sent out Thursday that said Brzezinski was bleeding from a face lift when she and Scarborough visited his Mar-a-Lago estate over New Year’s.

The President also tweeted about the response to his voter fraud commission, saying: “Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?”

Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

More than 20 states are pushing back against a request from the President’s panel, which is investigating allegations of fraudulent voting in the 2016 election.

The commission wants states to turn over detailed data and personal information about voters.

Many election officials say the request violates their state laws.

After his speech, President Trump headed back to New Jersey to spend the rest of the holiday weekend at his golf club.

President Trump also defended his tweeting this weekend, writing that the fake media is trying to convince republicans that he shouldn’t use social media and that what he’s doing is “modern day presidential.”