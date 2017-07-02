WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Protests In L.A. Demand President’s Impeachment

July 2, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Trump Protest, California, Donald Trump

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) — Anger, passion and intolerance of the other side hit the streets of Los Angeles Sunday.

One side’s agenda — to impeach President Donald Trump. About a thousand people gathered at a downtown park to voice their frustration.

“I’m here to try to get our dignity back again,” said protester Carol Archambeault. “I’m just appalled at everything that’s going on. Every day it’s something new.”

On the other side of the protest… the other side.

“We are here in support of our President Donald Trump,” said Raul Rodriguez, Jr.

The groups were separated by a few blocks and widely divergent views of the nation’s 45th president.

LAPD held the two sides apart to avoid fueling conflict, but the plan almost fell apart. Shouting, cursing and displaying signs, each side is convinced they’re right.

President Trump is convinced, as well.

