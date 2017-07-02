Police Searching For Driver In Deadly Hit And Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man is dead and police are searching for the driver of the car who hit him.

According to residents, the man, hit by a hit and run driver, may have died on the side walk along Las Olas blvd, just before the bridge to A1A.

The man pulled over to take a photo and was hit, residents say.

They heard a Big Bang and came outside.

Residents say this is a dangerous road with motorists speeding in both directions.

“Terrible — his wife and son were in the car. It was awful. The car hit him from here and threw him all the way where that police car is,” one resident said.

“We have accidents here all the time,” said a neighbor. “Because we have a lot of drunks coming down that bridge on drugs and drinking and they’re coming down 60-70 miles per hour.”

At this time it is unclear the person behind the wheel had been drinking, although witnesses seem to think they may have.

Police found the car involved, a dark colored SUV, with apparent windshield and side damage.

The driver and passenger had ditched the car about a half a mile west of where the victim was hit.

Police searched for the suspects in bars along Las Olas but they’re still looking for the driver.