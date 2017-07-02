Ozuna Homers Twice, Marlins Avoid Sweep

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs — the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it — and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Sunday.

The sticky situation began in the seventh, when Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar had his bat tossed from the game for the same issue by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Wendelstedt also checked Ozuna’s bat to start the eighth and told him to get a new one. Ozuna did, and deposited his 22nd homer of the season into the bleachers in left.

It appears to be the park, more than the bat, as the reason for Ozuna’s success. The big center fielder has nine home runs in 16 career games at Miller Park.

Marlins starter Dan Straily (6-4) allowed solo home runs to Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia. Derek Dietrich also homered for Miami.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra (1-3) took the loss.

Miami snapped its four-game losing streak thanks to a 17-hit attack, including four by Christian Yelich. Ozuna’s first homer, a three-run shot, put Miami ahead for good in the third inning.

While Thames and Arcia pushed Milwaukee’s National League-best total to 127 home runs this year, the rest of the Brewers failed to do much else against Straily.

Straily allowed three runs off five hits and one walk while striking out four. The right-hander is 4-0 in six career appearances against the Brewers.

BATS BANISHED

Villar’s new piece of lumber in the seventh never left his shoulder. He took a four-pitch walk.

DECLINING RETURNS

It was another tough start for Guerra, who struggled early in the outing and has seen his velocity dip significantly in 2017.

Guerra’s final fastball was an 88 mph offering that Justin Bour ripped for an RBI double in the fifth. Guerra finished with seven strikeouts, but allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks. He didn’t record an out in the fifth.

IT’S A GIRL

Brewers closer Corey Knebel and his wife, Danielle, had an eventful Sunday morning during ‘Family Day’ activities pregame. The couple decided to learn the sex of their first child due Nov. 23, with Danielle throwing a powder-filled ‘baseball’ for Knebel to hit.

When Knebel made contact, it exploded and pink chalk wafted through left field. Knebel has at least one strikeout in each of his 40 appearances this season, setting the MLB single-season record for most consecutive games with a strikeout in Friday night’s win.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Dee Gordon received the day off. Gordon fouled a ball off his right foot in the fifth in Saturday’s loss and appeared in significant pain, but stayed in the game.

Brewers: RHP Wily Peralta left Sunday to begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday at Triple-A Colorado Springs.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Jeff Locke (0-4, 5.52 ERA) looks for his first win this year in his seventh start as Miami heads to St. Louis for a four-game set.

Brewers: The Brewers open a three-game series with Baltimore.

