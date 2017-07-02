Miami-Dade Aerial Spraying For Mosquitoes On Monday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Aerial spraying for mosquitoes is set to commence early Monday morning.
The Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division said the spray mission is in response to high mosquito trap counts, and a high call volume reporting mosquitoes as a nuisance.
“Spraying will address the black salt marsh mosquito (Aedes taeniorhynchus), a nuisance mosquito known as an aggressive biter, but not considered a disease-carrier of major concern,” the agency said.
Weather permitting, the mosquito control flight will provide treatment for the following areas: Homestead, Florida City, the Redlands, West Kendall, and areas east of U.S. 1 from S.W. 248th Street to the Rickenbacker Causeway (see attached map), covering parts of Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami.
Individuals with known allergic reactions should remain indoors as a precaution. Beekeepers are asked to keep their bees covered during spraying operations in their particular area.
Spraying will occur from 12:01 a.m. until 5:30 a.m., weather permitting.
Residents with questions about the aerial spraying, or complaints about mosquitoes, can visit http://www.miamidade.gov/mosquito, call the County’s Contact Center at 311 or contact the County through the 311 Direct mobile app.
