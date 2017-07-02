Florida Man Sits On Gun, Shoots Himself In Penis

July 2, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Accidental Shooting, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s difficult not to cringe at this story.

A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.

Several television news stations report that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man ran into his girlfriend’s house Friday after the gun discharged.

She saw that he had a wound in his groin and took him the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The sheriff’s office said the 38-year-old man has a previous conviction for cocaine possession and may now face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

