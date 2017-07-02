Backyard Barbecue Leads To House Fire In Kendall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KENDALL (CBSMiami) — A holiday barbecue turned into a big blaze in a neighborhood in Kendall.
It happened Sunday Killian Pkwy and S.W. 130th Avenue. James Quinones had just begun cooking in his backyard when flames suddenly erupted.
“I started the barbecue, I went inside to get the food and before you know it, it just caught up,” he recounted. “It was like instant.”
In just seconds the fire spread quickly, making its way into the eves and attic. Quinones immediately called 911 and tried to put out the flames with a garden hose.
“Me and my neighbor started doing the hose right away before the firemen came,” he said. “We immediately tried to put it out. There wasn’t enough pressure.”
Neighbors caught the smoke on cell phone video.
“The smoke, when it was first coming out of the house, was very, very thick and very big,” said Jaden Martin-Burgess. “The flames, they looked very scary.”
Quinones said it’s the first time in years he’s decided to grill over the holiday weekend. Firefighters used the fire as a reminder on the importance of grilling safety.
“Pull the grill away from the house, maybe keep it in an isolated area,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Capt. George Sterr. “Many times the grease is dripping on the side which catches fire and then if there are other things around the fire, it will catch fire.”