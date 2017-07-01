Police: Man On Drugs Collapses, Dies In Custody After Making Threats

July 1, 2017 4:07 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man believed to be high on drugs has died after he was taken into police custody.

Miami Police arrived to the scene early Saturday morning at 698 W. Flagler Street in reference to a man threatening to shoot a woman.

There, they encountered the man “in an altered state behaving in an erratic manner” who appeared to be on some kind of narcotic.

He first attempted to run into traffic before officers restrained him. He then became aggressive with the officers, as well, trying to kick them.

“During this time, the man stopped breathing and collapsed,” Miami Police said in a media release, without further detail.

Paramedics attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

