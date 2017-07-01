Infant Found Floating In North Miami Pool

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An infant’s life is in jeopardy after drowning in a North Miami swimming pool.
It happened Saturday afternoon near N.E. 127th Street and N.E. 2nd Avenue.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the infant was found in a backyard swimming pool. When police arrived, they started CPR and transported the baby to the hospital in critical condition.
A neighbor across the street, Lubin, had just come home from church when he saw the police activity. He’s friendly with the child’s father.
“What I know, mostly, the man is a caring father,” he said. “Because I speak to him often and, man, this is devastating.”
Detectives were unable to give an update on whether the child survived or not. Check back for further updates as they come in.