Free Agent Gordon Hayward Gets Warm Welcome In Miami

July 1, 2017 1:48 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Gordon Hayward is in Miami this weekend looking for his next potential career move on the basketball court.

Hayward met with Miami Heat brass Saturday morning at the team’s arena, where signage showing Hayward in a Miami uniform was displayed outside the arena and caught the attention of many fans.

A number of Heat players and staff were involved in the welcome to Hayward, including Hassan Whiteside and captain Udonis Haslem.

Assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Juwan Howard were also there, opting to not take the trip to Orlando with the Heat summer league team, remaining back in Miami to be part of the Hayward pitch.

Miami is the first stop on Hayward’s free agency tour.

Hayward has spent all seven seasons with the Utah Jazz. Last year, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.

